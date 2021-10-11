TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$15.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$18.00 target price on TransAlta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86. TransAlta has a one year low of C$7.85 and a one year high of C$14.04.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -13.82%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

