Analysts Set Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT at $66.00

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTRAF. CIBC upped their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS MTRAF remained flat at $$49.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963. Metro has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

