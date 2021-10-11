Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.80. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.85. 179,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,262. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $125.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,672,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 107,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

