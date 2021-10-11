Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price at $50.77

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 467.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.21. 2,718,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,590. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.51%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.