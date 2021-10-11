Analysts Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.39). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 180,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,851. The firm has a market cap of $221.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

