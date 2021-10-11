Reviewing QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) & Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get QIAGEN alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QIAGEN and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN 0 5 6 0 2.55 Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67

QIAGEN currently has a consensus target price of $52.27, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $249.60, suggesting a potential upside of 50.92%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Volatility & Risk

QIAGEN has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QIAGEN and Novavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN $1.87 billion 6.19 $359.19 million $2.15 23.62 Novavax $475.60 million 25.90 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -22.75

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QIAGEN and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN 21.92% 21.31% 10.34% Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of QIAGEN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QIAGEN beats Novavax on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.