Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) to Issue GBX 0.75 Dividend

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) declared a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GOOD traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 335 ($4.38). 13,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 331.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.05. The company has a market capitalization of £55.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. Good Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 398 ($5.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Monday.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

