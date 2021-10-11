Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $277.90

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $277.90 and last traded at $277.90, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.17.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

