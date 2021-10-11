D8 (NYSE:DEH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.49

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 201627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Get D8 alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in D8 by 144.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

D8 Company Profile (NYSE:DEH)

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.