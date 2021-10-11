D8 (NYSE:DEH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.49

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 201627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.
In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
D8 Company Profile (NYSE:DEH)
D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
