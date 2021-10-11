Kcash Price Tops $0.0081 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Kcash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $594,024.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kcash Profile
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KCASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.