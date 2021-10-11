Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.12. 215,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,778. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after buying an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,953,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after buying an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,215,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,130,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

