Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of DNKEY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. 5,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

