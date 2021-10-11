First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter.

AG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.