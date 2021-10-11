Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $33.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. 1,169,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,552. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

