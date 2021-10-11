Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target at $51.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $3,581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.68. 720,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,052. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.