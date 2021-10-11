Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.86 Million

Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce $502.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.25 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $96,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,144. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

