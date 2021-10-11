-$0.24 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arcimoto by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcimoto by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $395.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.44. Arcimoto has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $36.80.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

