Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Trip.com Group posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after buying an additional 5,774,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,723,000 after buying an additional 751,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.65. 2,418,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,232. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

