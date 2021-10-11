Xaya (CHI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24,566.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and $24,566.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,239,419 coins and its circulating supply is 48,097,292 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

