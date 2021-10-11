Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.95

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 3457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

