SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.13

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 104808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $822.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $48,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.