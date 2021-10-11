DeFi Yield Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $1.45 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00059273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00127395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.63 or 0.99973663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.28 or 0.06056105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,700,876 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

