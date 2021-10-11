Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Several analysts have commented on AMH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

AMH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 755,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

