$568.55 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $568.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $562.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.30 million. Amedisys posted sales of $544.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 256,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amedisys by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

