Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.75. 1,549,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

