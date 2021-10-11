$686.00 Million in Sales Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post sales of $686.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $660.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,313,000 after acquiring an additional 374,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after acquiring an additional 138,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Griffon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 252,144 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Griffon by 11.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Griffon by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 298,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 85,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,726. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

