$161.47 Million in Sales Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post $161.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $161.49 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $694.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.37 million to $694.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $885.23 million, with estimates ranging from $869.85 million to $900.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

MAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 68,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,187. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.79. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $70.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $487,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,574.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622 shares in the company, valued at $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,245 shares of company stock worth $2,799,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.