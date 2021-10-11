Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,826. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 157.17 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $1,533,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,755 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

