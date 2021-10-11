Brokerages Expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for E2open Parent.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

E2open Parent stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. 1,444,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,537. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,976,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu bought 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,048 shares of company stock valued at $20,125,093. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in E2open Parent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,390 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in E2open Parent by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.