$0.14 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 349,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $118,157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 208.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 523,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

