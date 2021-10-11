Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.40

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.40 and last traded at $94.73, with a volume of 90504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.5% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

