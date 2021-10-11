Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.73. 686,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,969. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,698 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.