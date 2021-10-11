Head to Head Analysis: Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) vs. Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)

Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alderon Iron Ore and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 3 7 0 2.70

Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $21.93, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 534.35 -$36.23 million ($0.38) -56.74

Alderon Iron Ore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lithium Americas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A Lithium Americas N/A -12.99% -9.19%

Volatility and Risk

Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Alderon Iron Ore

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It focuses on the development of Kami property, which is located next to the mining towns of Wabush, Labrador City in western Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on March 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

