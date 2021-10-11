Symbol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Billion (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 78.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $31.55 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00058541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00126166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,326.89 or 0.99894351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.29 or 0.06012264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,952,385,292 coins and its circulating supply is 5,510,388,330 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

