Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

ARVN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.84. 11,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

