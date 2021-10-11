Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years.

Shares of GLV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. 14,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,520. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

