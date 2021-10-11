Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE THW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.33. 3,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $17.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

