Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $2,177,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 7.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Alarm.com by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.66. 2,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,885. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.