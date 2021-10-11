TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $317,491.80 and $32,196.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00197430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

