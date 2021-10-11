-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDS. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of GDS traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,815. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in GDS by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

