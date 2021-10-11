Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.50 Million

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce sales of $225.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $233.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $198.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $862.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $867.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Rayonier by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 9,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.