DragonVein Trading Down 28% Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 28% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $2.93 million and $124,485.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,387.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.03 or 0.01033386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00335186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00307024 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002722 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

