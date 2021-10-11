$707.69 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce sales of $707.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.70 million to $716.10 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $719.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,910. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.