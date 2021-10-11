$707.69 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce sales of $707.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.70 million to $716.10 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $719.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,910. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

