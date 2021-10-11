$29.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report $29.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $30.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $138.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $381.39 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $997.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. 24,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,403. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

