Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report sales of $570,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $850,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 98.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 4,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,705. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

