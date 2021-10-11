$0.64 EPS Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Ares Management posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

ARES traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,276. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

