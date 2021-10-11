$183.40 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post $183.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.30 million to $188.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $156.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $759.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 302,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. 245,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,232,552. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.60.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

