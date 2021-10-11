Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.20

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.20 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 13774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Belden by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Belden by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Belden by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Belden by 103,794.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

