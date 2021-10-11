Zacks: Analysts Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.10 Million

Analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to announce $69.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $66.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $285.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $293.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $300.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNW. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $49,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

