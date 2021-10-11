OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

OCFC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. 2,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,475. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

